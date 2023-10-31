Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of Sierra Bancorp worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 54.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1,005.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.83 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 19.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on BSRR

Sierra Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.