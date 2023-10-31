Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Position Lessened by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 11.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 5.9% in the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

SNN opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $33.08.

Smith & Nephew Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

