Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Stake Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) by 217.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Solo Brands worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the second quarter valued at $739,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the second quarter valued at $653,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Solo Brands by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the first quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

DTC stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. Solo Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.37 million. Solo Brands had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solo Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.