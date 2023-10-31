Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Stock Position Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 133.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Stagwell during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Stagwell in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Stagwell by 75.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Stagwell in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stagwell Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of STGW stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Stagwell Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96.

Insider Activity

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $632.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stagwell news, President Jay Leveton acquired 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.60. Following the purchase, the president now owns 491,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,024.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on STGW shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Stagwell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.22.

Stagwell Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

