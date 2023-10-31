Strs Ohio Acquires 3,700 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Heritage Commerce worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 1,193.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HTBK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Heritage Commerce Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a market cap of $507.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $14.87.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading

