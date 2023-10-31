Strs Ohio Acquires 4,900 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 213.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in KB Home were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBH. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 20.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 35.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in KB Home by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in KB Home by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Price Performance

KBH opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.68. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.44%.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other news, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $513,230.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,607,124.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $229,393.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,889,699.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $513,230.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,607,124.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,178 shares of company stock worth $2,854,624. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

