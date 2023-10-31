Strs Ohio Acquires New Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after acquiring an additional 132,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 660,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,076,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.10 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average is $92.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

