Strs Ohio Acquires New Shares in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Blue Bird at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Blue Bird by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 38.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blue Bird news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $25,987,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,262,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $26,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,542,650 shares in the company, valued at $137,395,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 1,237,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $25,987,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Blue Bird

Blue Bird Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The stock has a market cap of $605.12 million, a P/E ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.28. Blue Bird Co. has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $294.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 2,698.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.