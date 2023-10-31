Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 52,400 Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of Immersion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Immersion in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Immersion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Immersion Price Performance

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.43. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Immersion had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 114.74%. The business had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

