Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 8,800 The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,407,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,287,000 after purchasing an additional 138,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 7.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,269,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,668,000 after purchasing an additional 87,174 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 3.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,954,000 after purchasing an additional 33,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,882,000 after purchasing an additional 23,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ODP news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,892.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,892.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $32,645.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,668 shares of company stock worth $2,403,227 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ODP. Noble Financial initiated coverage on ODP in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ODP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

ODP Stock Performance

Shares of ODP stock opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $38.71 and a 12-month high of $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

ODP Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Featured Articles

