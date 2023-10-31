Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,999,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,131,000 after acquiring an additional 318,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,156,000 after acquiring an additional 261,172 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 385,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 203,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,812,000 after acquiring an additional 133,565 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig A. Ruppert bought 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.86 per share, for a total transaction of $303,292.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,421.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SASR. DA Davidson downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

SASR opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $908.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

