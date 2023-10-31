Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Vimeo worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $7,388,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vimeo by 503.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,857,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,998 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,458,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,298 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.
Vimeo Trading Up 1.0 %
VMEO stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.59 million, a P/E ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.88.
About Vimeo
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
