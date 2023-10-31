Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of Parke Bancorp worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 532.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 436.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PKBK stock opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $196.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

