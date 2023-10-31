Strs Ohio Buys 2,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BOX were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,967,000 after acquiring an additional 48,626 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 27.9% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,998,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,814 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BOX by 4.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after acquiring an additional 158,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BOX by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,740,000 after acquiring an additional 82,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,838,000 after acquiring an additional 119,823 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,864,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,864,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $398,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,165 shares in the company, valued at $46,593,057.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,449,820. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.64, a PEG ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

