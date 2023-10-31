Strs Ohio Buys 6,800 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 54,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 496,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 223,534 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 168,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 39,381 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 27,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

ALHC stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.41. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $462.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.88 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.85% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,474 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $80,464.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

