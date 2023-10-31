Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 59,200 Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANL. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,561,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 325,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 229,298 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 210,891 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 187,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 791.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 173,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PANL stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

