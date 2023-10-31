Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of Waterstone Financial worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 22,256 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Waterstone Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ WSBF opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $226.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Waterstone Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Stories

