Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 19,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $482.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.91. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Insider Transactions at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In related news, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,192 shares in the company, valued at $784,478.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,192 shares in the company, valued at $784,478.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Ozimek bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.74 per share, with a total value of $52,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,089 shares of company stock valued at $108,062 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRST

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.