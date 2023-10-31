Strs Ohio Has $371,000 Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 458.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Tidewater by 3.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 36.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 59.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 46.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDW shares. Raymond James started coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Tidewater Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $67.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.12. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $73.55.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $214.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.45 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

In other news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,037.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,824,429.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,037.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,824,429.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 21,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $1,358,917.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,514.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

