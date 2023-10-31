Strs Ohio Has $397,000 Stake in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of CRA International worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CRA International by 29.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CRA International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CRA International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in CRA International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CRA International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRA International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on CRA International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at CRA International

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $135,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $135,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $528,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,871,542.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Stock Performance

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $96.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.35 and its 200-day moving average is $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. CRA International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $128.10.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $161.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.82 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

About CRA International

(Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.