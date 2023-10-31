Strs Ohio Has $412,000 Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Fox Factory by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP increased its stake in Fox Factory by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,040,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of FOXF opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $76.84 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $400.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.67 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Articles

