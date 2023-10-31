Strs Ohio Has $415,000 Position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Path Partners Fund LP increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% in the first quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 67,163 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 418.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 66,823 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 24.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 209,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Shares of SAMG opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.89. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAMG. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

(Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.