Strs Ohio Increases Position in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Peoples Financial Services worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 1,458.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 31.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 16.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 3,012.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 31.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFIS stock opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Peoples Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

