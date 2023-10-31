Strs Ohio Invests $366,000 in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 290.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance
A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.07. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13.
A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,074,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $34,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,351.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $2,074,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRK shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.
About A-Mark Precious Metals
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
