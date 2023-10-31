Strs Ohio Makes New $362,000 Investment in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of Vera Bradley at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at $502,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 44.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 348,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 106,564 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 104.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 51,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 26,484 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $227.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $128.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial raised their price target on Vera Bradley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

