Strs Ohio Makes New $363,000 Investment in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.18% of Hooker Furnishings at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 121.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 126,532 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 144.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 110,900 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,835,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 115.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 69,753 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hooker Furnishings Price Performance

Shares of HOFT opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $178.82 million, a PE ratio of -16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $97.81 million during the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hooker Furnishings Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -89.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Hooker Furnishings



Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

