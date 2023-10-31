Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MORF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Morphic by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Morphic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Morphic in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded Morphic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morphic Price Performance

MORF stock opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $977.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.02). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 92.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morphic Profile

(Free Report)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.