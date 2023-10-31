Strs Ohio Purchases 34,000 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 3,777.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LAUR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

In related news, insider Richard Harvey Sinkfield III sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $25,686.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,676.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.16 million. Research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

