Strs Ohio Purchases 3,900 Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of CS Disco worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CS Disco by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on CS Disco from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CS Disco in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CS Disco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

Insider Activity at CS Disco

In other CS Disco news, Director James Offerdahl acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $48,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,423.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 4,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $38,388.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 687,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $48,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,423.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CS Disco Trading Down 2.6 %

LAW opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. CS Disco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $336.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.32.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 55.07%. The firm had revenue of $34.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

