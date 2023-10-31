Strs Ohio Purchases 4,300 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Berry worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,367,000 after acquiring an additional 396,600 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Berry in the second quarter worth $778,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Berry in the second quarter worth $238,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Berry in the first quarter worth $2,835,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Berry in the second quarter worth $1,816,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 18,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $157,838.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 595,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Berry news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 18,635 shares of Berry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $157,838.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 595,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 14,800 shares of Berry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $125,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 173,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,934.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,635 shares of company stock worth $416,888. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Stock Performance

BRY stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66. Berry Co. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $619.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.12.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.39 million. Berry had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Berry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Berry Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

