Strs Ohio Purchases New Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of Daktronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAKT. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 221,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 42,804 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Daktronics by 127.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 662,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 371,012 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daktronics Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $441.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.14. Daktronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31.

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $232.53 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 23.00%.

In other news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 22,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $212,677.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,967.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $113,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,558.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 22,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $212,677.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,967.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,750 shares of company stock valued at $333,634. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAKT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daktronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

