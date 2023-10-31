Strs Ohio Raises Position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.20% of First Bank worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRBA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Bank by 46.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of First Bank by 21.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of First Bank by 53.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Bank by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. First Bank has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $216.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

First Bank Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

