Strs Ohio Raises Position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFST. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 68,759 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 24,446 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,661 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $43,023.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,661 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $43,023.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,333 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $749,131.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,917,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,503,240.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,960 shares of company stock worth $890,874. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.32.

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $9.59.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.19 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

