Strs Ohio Sells 31,817 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,817 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 118,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 53,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -360.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on JBGS. TheStreet downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

