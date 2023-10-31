Strs Ohio Sells 3,400 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Franklin Covey worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

FC stock opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $499.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $54.70.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

