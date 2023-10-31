Strs Ohio Sells 400 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 375.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.66 and a 12 month high of $101.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Isaac Angel sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $32,419.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,876.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Isaac Angel sold 429 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $32,419.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,876.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $855,187.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,451.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,032 shares of company stock worth $4,762,366 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORA. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

Ormat Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

