Strs Ohio Sells 49,645 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,645 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGRE stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.21. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently -35.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Paramount Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

