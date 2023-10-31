Strs Ohio Sells 68,938 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,938 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 429.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.05.

NYSE PEB opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -4.26%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

