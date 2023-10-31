Strs Ohio Sells 9,700 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVNS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

NYSE:AVNS opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $837.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $169.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.30 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

