Strs Ohio Takes Position in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Ranger Energy Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNGR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 91.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $323.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.10. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

