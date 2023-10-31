Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Privia Health Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,331,000 after buying an additional 321,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Privia Health Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,553,000 after buying an additional 692,865 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,344,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,423,000 after buying an additional 2,084,802 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,996,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,041,000 after buying an additional 1,940,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Privia Health Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,444,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $491,946.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,564,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,809,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $491,946.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,564,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,809,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $386,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.34 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Privia Health Group Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.