Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Position Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 10.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 234.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Summit Materials Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $39.56.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.59 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.