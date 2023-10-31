Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.35 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.75.

NYSE:SNV opened at $25.76 on Monday. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average is $29.75.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 197,705 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,230,887.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,598,082 shares in the company, valued at $34,198,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 236,481 shares of company stock worth $5,057,219 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

