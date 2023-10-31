Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $373,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $28,451,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 739.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,569,000 after purchasing an additional 540,252 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $14,045,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 334.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 359,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 276,867 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNDM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.45. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.62 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 28.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. Analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.