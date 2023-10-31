Terex (NYSE:TEX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Terex Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $45.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Terex has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 440.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

