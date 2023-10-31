The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Beauty Health worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Beauty Health stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $570.08 million, a PE ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. The Beauty Health Company has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.89 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beauty Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.28.

In other Beauty Health news, Director Doug K. Schillinger purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,789.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Beauty Health news, Director Doug K. Schillinger purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,789.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Monahan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 358,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,804.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 97,380 shares of company stock worth $593,948. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

