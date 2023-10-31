The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.00. Chemours has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $39.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is -48.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 5,257.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

