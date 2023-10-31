UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 929 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.2% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $411.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.83.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

