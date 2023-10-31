United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 58.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.87.

Read Our Latest Report on UAL

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.