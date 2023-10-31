VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.64% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

REMX opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.42. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $100.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39.

About VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.